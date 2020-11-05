Multiple new art exhibits will be open at 5 p.m., including one that pays tribute to veterans, and a concert featuring Lilly and the Implements with guests Dustin Brown and the Now will take place at 7:30 p.m.
A salute to veterans’ artistic creations will be on display in the Howard gallery; “Overview: Landscapes from Above” by Regina Allen will be displayed in the Saulsbury gallery; “Believe it or Not,” an exhibition by various artists will be available in the McCreary gallery; and “1958 Christmas Revisited,” by various artists and an ornament fundraiser, will be featured in the Carabasi gallery.
All galleries are free and open to the public. Tickets to the concert are $10 and are available at www.cacarts.org.
Treno Pizzeria will have food available for purchase at the event. Those who attend must wear masks inside the CAC and follow other COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing.
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.