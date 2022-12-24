Thrifty Wildcats, a local resale store, is providing some Temple High graduates with extra life skills experience in customer service.
The initiative at 300 S. 27th St. in Temple is operated through Wildcat Plus — a transitional program for special education students within Temple ISD who already have graduated from high school.
It has led to many of these young adults securing employment opportunities with Heritage Foods, TrueHarvest Farms, FoxDog, Freezing Point Creamery and Reynolds Consumer Products, as well as volunteer opportunities with Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Wes’s Burgers Shack and the Slice of Heaven Educational Farm.
“During the 2020-21 school year, I wrote a Temple Education Foundation grant to make the thrift store come to life,” Chelsea Vasquez, a functional skills teacher with Temple High’s special education department, told the Telegram. “We began setting everything up in March and April of that year, and by May we had our ribbon cutting.”
Since receiving that initial financing for a little under $1,300 and a near-$3,000 grant from Texas A&M University, Vasquez and her students — who clean, steam and stock items that are donated prior to selling — have worked tirelessly at the site.
“We had elementary groups come through with ‘money’ that they had earned in class to ‘buy’ items for themselves and family members,” Vasquez said.
“So in this way we are helping our students in the program learn and those younger students also,” she said. “All last year, Thrifty Wildcats was used as a resource for students and families in the community that needed items.”
Now, it is officially open to the public as an operational business from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays during the Temple ISD school year.
“We are very excited about this opportunity and being able to expand to the community and their needs,” Vasquez said. “Everything in the store is very reasonably priced and most items are under $5. All clothing, including jackets, will be under $3.”
Lara Scheid, a student in the Wildcat Plus program, told the Telegram that she likes to handle the money.
“I like to work at the cash register because I get to work with numbers,” the 20-year-old said. “It has helped me with work at FoxDog, where I have been for almost a year. I clean the tables, the windows and the chalkboard, and now I make some coffee, too.”
Elijah Tillman, a fellow Wildcat Plus student, prefers to work with the clothes.
“I like to steam and hang the clothes because I already knew how to do it,” the 21-year-old said. “But I also get to do my own thing. No one bothers me. When I work with people, it slows me down, but by myself, I work faster.”
Jason Mayo, Temple High’s principal, previously noted how he enjoyed watching the program come to fruition.
“It’s great that we have staff members committed to our students and make sure that they have what they need to be successful,” he said. “So it’s exciting to see a project that started off on a sheet of paper become a reality today. It’s going to be a big deal for us.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott also is well aware of the impact it can have.
“They’ve worked so hard and I am just so proud of them,” he said after Thrifty Wildcats held its ribbon cutting ceremony. “We have a responsibility with a lot of our students that maybe haven’t gone off to college yet and this is a good opportunity to make sure that they have post-secondary success.”