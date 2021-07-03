The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division will offer five health care-related training programs in Temple this fall. All five programs will enable interested residents to train for a new career in a year or less.
Registration for the following five programs will begin Tuesday: Certified Nurse Aide (CNA), Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA), Electrocardiography (EKG) Technician, Medical Billing and Coding, and Phlebotomy Technician.
The Certified Nurse Aide course will be offered in person from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays, beginning Aug. 21 and ending Dec. 11. The fee for this course is $1,149.
The Clinical Medical Assistant course will be offered in a blended online format from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays, beginning Aug. 28 and ending March 12. The fee for this course is $3,195.
The Electrocardiography Technician course will meet in person from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays, beginning Sept. 11 and ending Dec. 4. The fee for this course is $1,845.
The Medical Billing and Coding course will be offered online 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 2 and ending Dec. 13. The fee for this course is $2,995.
The Phlebotomy Technician course will meet in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays, beginning Aug. 21 and ending Nov. 20. The fee for this course is $1,995.
A variety of scholarship and grant programs are available to help qualified residents pay for these programs. For information, call 254-298-8625, or email bce@templejc.edu.