Temple City Council members on Thursday night approved a second data center in the city’s industrial zone — a week after tech giant Meta announced its data center.
Land for Temple Green Data LLC was unanimously approved for rezoning Thursday afternoon, alongside an economic development agreement with the company. The company is expected to invest at least $225 million in the construction of the project.
The 33-acre tract set aside for the new data center is a portion of a larger 161.87-acre tract approved for rezoning from agriculture to light industrial. The data center will be on Temple’s southeast side in Synergy Park.
City Manager Brynn Myers said city officials have worked with the company over the past several months to develop the agreement for phase one of the project.
“They also have the right to acquire the remainder of that tract,” Myers said. “Although they may develop that additional land in multiple phases, extending over a period of years, this agreement and all of the party’s obligations and commitments under the proposed agreement are only applicable to the phase one development on that first 33 acres.”
The data center will be located at 2810 Bob White Road, in the city’s Synergy industrial park, which also contains the Temple 1 power plant.
As part of the agreement with the city, Temple Green Data will develop and construct water and wastewater lines running to the facility. The water lines, along with a proposed well on the property to be operated by the city, will help cool the data center’s computers.
Temple, as part of the agreement, will pay the company more than $4.8 million over three equal annual installments for the water and wastewater work.
With the construction of the new data center, the company expects to create 20 new full-time jobs in addition to those employed in construction.
The company is expected to seek tax abatements from the city.
“We are thrilled to have Rowan Green Data expanding to Temple,” said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corp., said in a news release announcing the project in October 2021. “Rowan is a welcome addition to our emerging technology sector.”
The Rowan website said the company is developing strategically-located sites across the United States to host next-generation hyperscale data centers powered by renewable energy sources.
“Rowan aims to design and configure each site to deliver sustained and long-term competitive land and power cost advantages, provide low-cost renewable power supply and assist hyperscale data center operators in meeting their accelerating carbon reduction and ‘net zero’ targets,” the site said.
Additional rezoning requests
Rezoning requests for two other tracts in the city received unanimous approval by the Council Thursday.
One of the other two rezoning requests was for a recently annexed 214.68-acre tract in north Temple, addressed as 1700 Moores Mill Road.
Council members approved annexation of the tract earlier this year on Jan. 20.
The tract, located close to the city’s industrial district, is expected to be mostly composed of single family homes. The rezoning request also allows for 10% of the land to go towards single family attached homes and another 10% to include multi-family housing.
Brian Chandler, planning and development director for Temple, said city staff decided to recommend the project despite the area being designated as a future industrial zone by the city.
“This was a voluntary annexation and they came forward several months ago,” Chandler said. “Staff is supporting it because the residential uses are considered appropriate. The surrounding properties are residential, and it would also allow for future expansion of the infrastructure surrounding it, especially sewer.”
The final request for rezoning was for a 0.783-acre tract at 10 N. Pea Ridge Road in West Temple.
The owner of the tract, JMP2 Holdings, requested the land be rezoned from single family uses to office zoning.
The property’s owner told city officials that they envision using the land as a space for offices or duplexes.
City staff said the change in the land’s usage would provide a buffer between the residential zoning to the north and east, and the non-residential uses to the south.