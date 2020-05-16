Texas residents can save money on purchases of some water and energy efficient products May 23-25, Texas Comptroller Glen Hegar said in a news release.
The savings are part of the state’s fifth annual water-efficient products and Energy Star sales tax holiday.
Inefficient appliances and outdated water systems put a tremendous strain on our power grids and water supplies,” Hegar said. “Even in these uncertain times, Texans can take advantage of this sales tax holiday to buy more energy-efficient items, support local businesses and save money. You can practice social distancing and other precautionary measures when shopping in person or shop online. Qualifying products are tax free.”
Qualifying products — which have a WaterSense logo — include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls.
The holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Items qualifying for the exemption include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses, moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems, mulch, and plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax free for residential use only, according to the release.
There’s no limit to the number of water-efficient or water-conserving products you can purchase tax free.
Energy Star products that will be tax free include air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less, refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less, ceiling fans, fluorescent light bulbs, dishwashers, dehumidifiers and clothes washing machines.
Visit https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/96-1331.php for more information on the holiday.