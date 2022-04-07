Those dealing with cancer in Temple can receive some relief as the Glenda Tanner Vasicek Cancer Treatment Center unveiled a new radiation and oncology facility Thursday.
The two-story, 27,800 square-feet facility, located at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, allows patients to receive all cancer treatment in one location, said Baylor Scott & White Radiation and Oncology Chairman Niloyjyoti Deb.
The facility can treat up to 70 patients a day in a procedure room and nine exam rooms.
“We are excited to expand our comprehensive cancer care services here in Central Texas,” Stephen Sibbitt, MD, chief medical officer, Baylor Scott & White – Central Texas Region, said. “This new facility will allow us to significantly improve the entire patient experience and allow us to perform more complex procedures with decreased wait times.”
The new addition, Deb said, cost about $26 million and took more than three years to complete.
“Design for this building started in February 2019,” he said. “Construction started in September 2019. We were hit with COVID, and there was a pause for approximately six months. We started back up in the fall of 2020. Once we started again, we never looked back.”
The building is situated on a centrally located courtyard to create a calm environment for patients and staff, said Baylor Scott & White spokesman Deke Jones.
“Our medical staff continues to focus on delivering care for patients diagnosed with highly complex and rare cancers,” Deb said. “This new advanced radiation oncology facility will allow us to significantly expand our patient care capabilities and help deliver radiation treatments in a spacious, peaceful, and compassionate environment for our patients.”
The radiation oncology program began at Baylor Scott & White in the 1960s and was modernized in 2010.
“As a well-established cancer center with multiple prestigious accreditations, we are committed to staying in the forefront of the medical community,” said Sherronda Henderson, interim division director of hematology/oncology at Baylor Scott & White – Temple. “This new facility reaffirms our commitment to expand patient care and serve Central Texas, cancer patients.”
The program, according to Jones, provides a multitude of treatments for breast, lung, gastrointestinal, head and neck, and gynecologic cancers.
“With several radiation therapy options available, medical staff can select appropriate treatments, including technologies that may reduce a patient’s treatment time from six weeks to as little as five days, depending on the type of cancer,” Jones said.