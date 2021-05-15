A new website developed by Temple’s Economic Development Corp. provides businesses and residents interested in relocating with information detailing just about every aspect of local life.
The website — MeetTemple.com — features a cost-of-living calculator, a job search tool and an employer toolkit filled with tools to help local human resources professionals recruit new talent, said Amanda Carson, TEDC’s director of marketing and communications.
“This is kind of my baby,” Carson said. “The site showcases Temple and gives hiring professionals a recruiting toolbox.
“The website helps local employers attract talent to our growing city and helps job seekers find new opportunities here,” she said.
Carson began working for TEDC in May 2020.
“I was very fortunate to inherit the project near its launch,” she said. “The project really started in early 2019 when we contracted with DCI out of New York to do a full analysis of the community and its needs to ensure that Meet Temple would be beneficial to the community for years to come.”
The site includes a job-seekers section that categorizes jobs by fields such as education, manufacturing, health sciences, technology, financial services and arts.
The website also offers a look into Temple life.
“Meet Temple details Temple schools, neighborhoods, housing, cost of living and local health care,” she said.
Temple residents enjoy a lifestyle that is progressive, diverse and a little eclectic, and the website provides a tour of the area’s cultural cuisines, including Czech, Italian, Mexican, Thai, Caribbean, Eastern and Texan.
“We also focus on the arts such as Temple Civic Theater and the Temple Symphony Orchestra,” she said. “Our site offers visitors the chance to imagine the possibilities of living and working in Temple. Opportunity really does start here.”
Newly launched, the website wasted little time bringing in industry accolades. The talent-attraction site was recognized internationally early this year with an AVA Digital Award presented by the Association of Marketing and Communications professionals, Carson said.
The award honors professionals for the planning, design and production of digital communication.
“Meet Temple was selected from thousands of international entries,” she said. “This is an ongoing initiative that will serve the community for years to come.”