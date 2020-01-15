Residents of Central Texas will now be better served after a move by a Temple medical transport.
PHI Air Medical, an air ambulance company that works with Baylor Scott & White in Temple, held a ribbon cutting for their new aircraft hangar at Temple’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport. This move will allow the company to fly in a larger variety of conditions compared to what they were able to do before.
The ribbon cutting, hosted by the Temple Chamber of Commerce, took place at the company’s new aircraft hangar in the airport. While the ribbon cutting took place on Wednesday, company officials said they moved into the space in September.
PHI Air Medical Base Supervisor David Wuertz said they had two reasons for their move to the airport instead of staying based at the Temple hospital.
The first was the convenience of fuel at the airport, and the second reason was that the airport had special systems that would help with the company’s helicopter. PHI’s helicopter, with support from the airport’s systems, can safely fly in conditions that would otherwise be difficult for less-advanced aircraft to travel in.
“This aircraft is a special aircraft because it has a fully functioning autopilot similar to those on a 737 with Southwest (Airlines),” Wuertz said. “Temple is very fortunate that it has an airport with an instrument landing system, which means you can fly in (what would be) very challenging weather otherwise. It was a no-brainer for us that this was the airport that we needed to be at.”
Wuertz said the Temple location of PHI serves both adults and children, staffing a team at all times for both situations.
While the company has two teams, Wuertz said they both share the same aircraft and trade off depending on the call. PHI supplies the personnel for the adult flights, while the hospital has partnered with the company to provide those trained in pediatric care.
Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said he was happy to see more businesses like PHI innovating and growing in Temple. Henry said the city is currently seeing a wave of both new businesses and the expansion of current businesses.
“The bottom line is that if you blink in Temple, Texas, you are going to miss something,” Henry said. “It shows me that the No. 1 employer of our community is always looking at better ways to do things.”