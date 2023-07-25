As a summer heat wave grips the state, drought conditions have soared across Central Texas.
A swath of western Bell County is now under extreme drought, the second-highest level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Monday. The middle of the county is under severe drought while the east side is under moderate drought conditions.
“In the last week, large areas of West, Central, and East Texas experienced one class of drought degradation,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a Twitter post Monday. “The total area of the state impacted by drought has now reached its greatest extent since mid-May.”
Neighboring counties are also feeling the heat. Parts of Coryell, Williamson and Lampasas counties are also under extreme drought conditions — part of a pocket of extreme and exceptional drought mostly focused over the Hill Country west of Austin.
To the east and northeast of Bell, conditions are better. Part of Milam, Falls and McLennan face severe to moderate drought effects.
Conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon as a sweltering layer of hot air remains camped over the state.
“The latest drought outlook from the National Weather Service, for conditions through October, anticipates continued expansion of drought across West, Central and South Texas,” the Water Development Board said. “East Texas is expected to see some improvement while the Panhandle remains drought free.”
Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Belton-based Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District said the “magnitude” of increasing drought conditions worried him.
Central Texas, Aaron said, “is suffering greater than the rest of the state from the heat.”
“Cities (in Bell County) are not curtailing water usage,” Aaron said. “There is some curtailing with wells, but we have a lot of new landowners that don’t understand how to manage their wells…It’s your well that you’re killing by keeping your lawn alive.”
“I know curtailment is necessary in every single entity,” he said. “We have 31 Bell County water purveyors and the rural ones are quick to implement water restrictions when needed.”
So far, only the village of Salado has implemented Stage 3 water restrictions, which resulted in a 30% reduction in groundwater use, Aaron said.
County reservoirs
Bell County’s two reservoirs continue to see their levels decrease respectively.
Lake Belton remains nearly 15 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. The lake was 62.9% full on Tuesday, down from 63.9% a week ago, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Several boat ramps on Lake Belton are currently closed because of low water, including Iron Bridge, Live Oak, McGregor, Owl Creek and White Flint.
The Belton Lakeview ramp near Frank’s Marina on the lake’s southern side is in jeopardy of closing. However, that ramp can withstand a drop of another 12 inches before the facility could be closed, U.S. Corps of Army Engineers officials said.
Similarly, Stillhouse Hollow Lake is down more than 15 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level. Stillhouse was 63.6% full on Tuesday, down from 64.5% a week ago. No Stillhouse boat ramps or facilities are currently closed.
While no new reservoirs are currently planned in Central Texas, some relief could come from the construction of an off-channel reservoir in Austin County that will provide an estimated 99,650 acre-feet of water per year for municipal, industrial and irrigation purposes.
That project — affecting Austin, Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston and Harris counties — was granted a $50 million loan, approved Tuesday at the Texas Water Development Board, to the Brazos River Authority for the acquisition of land and water rights.
The project, once complete, would create less demand on reservoirs in the BRA jurisdiction, Aaron said.
Water sent south
Up to 46,000-acre-feet of water is currently being pumped from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown to meet drought-related needs for the booming Austin suburb of Georgetown. An acre foot of water equals 325,851 gallons of water.
“As populations in the Georgetown area grow, there won’t be enough water for Brazos River Authority customers served by Lake Georgetown and Stillhouse,” Brad Burnet, Brazos River Authority’s regional manager for Stillhouse and Lake Belton, previously told the Telegram. “Lake Georgetown is very small — Stillhouse is about six times larger than Georgetown, and Lake Belton is about 14 times larger. During dry times, there’s simply not enough water in Georgetown to meet the needs.”
The Brazos River Authority, which has been pumping water from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown for years, is about to increase the amount of water sent south in 2025 or 2026, Burnet said.
Weather forecast
The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth said a heat advisory is in effect for areas along and west of a line from Bonham to Hillsboro to Lampasas.
Temperatures are expected to remain above 100 over the next week.
Sunny and hot weather with a high temperature near 101 is expected Wednesday. Heat index values will make it feel like 104.
Continued above 100 temperatures with no rain in sight are expected Thursday through Tuesday. Southerly winds will be 10 to 15 mph with some gusts as high as 20 to 25 mph.
Burn bans are in effect in many Central Texas counties, including Bell, Coryell, Falls, Milam, Lampasas and McLennan.