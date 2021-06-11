BELTON — The Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. on Friday lifted a boil water notice issued Wednesday after a water line break.
Customers affected by the boil notice live in the Sherwood Shores 7 subdivision and on FM 1670 from Whisper Trail north to Interstate 14/State Highway 190.
“Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels and/or bacteriological quality and has provided (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 6/11/2021,” the supplier said in a statement Friday.
Customers with question can call Dog Ridge Water Supply at 254-939-6533.
To reach TECQ, call 512-239-4691.