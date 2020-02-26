A Bell County restaurant has partnered with school program to offer real world experiences.
A Killeen 18-Plus program, known as The Crew, has a program with So Natural Restaurant, Tina Capito, transition specialist at Killeen ISD, said.
Four days a month, such as March 2-5, people may preorder a lunch. Individuals in the 18-Plus program will prep, cook and serve the food. They will run the restaurant during that service, Capito said.
The restaurant, So Natural, was part of the Restaurant Impossible show on the Food Network and featured last week on the show during a revisit.
Charting the Course, a program for special needs students and their parents, will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 5 at the Killeen Community Center.
It’s for all eighth-, ninth- and 12th-grade students with disabilities. Area school districts, charter schools and home-schooled are invited to attend.
“We’ll have several vendors attending,” Capito said.
The breakout sessions will include self advocacy and understanding their disability for eighth graders, workplace readiness, to include social skills and independent living. Twelfth-graders will hear about technical training, trade schools, community colleges and the application process.
Parents will hear about the importance of self determination, independence, raising financially responsible young adults and the college application process, Capito said.
The school districts are looking at incorporating nonprofits for volunteer opportunities at the job fairs.
Many of our parents don’t want their child to get paying jobs, because they believe it will affect their child’s Social Security payments, she said.
Cheryl Nelson, transition specialist at Temple ISD, was pleased with its first job fair, “Possibilities,” held in January at Temple College.
Sherry Ayers, 18-Plus teacher with the Bell County Coop, said they let their students approach the employers on their own.
“We weren’t holding their hands, but if they needed a little practice we were there to help,” Ayers said.
About 150 special needs students attended the fair and the employers voiced their interest in participating again next year, Nelson said.