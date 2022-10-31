DeMarr Lowe Thomas

Killeen resident DeMarr Lowe Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with sexual assault, a second-degree felony, after a 28-year-old woman reported the assault to the Belton Police Department on Aug. 8.

A Belton massage business owner charged with felony sexual assault has lost his state authorization to perform massages, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation announced Monday.

