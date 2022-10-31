A Belton massage business owner charged with felony sexual assault has lost his state authorization to perform massages, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation announced Monday.
State issues cease and desist order against Belton massage business owner charged with sexual assault
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
