The Texas Water Development Board extended the deadline to July 17 for nominations of potential members of Texas’ first-ever regional flood planning groups.
The 15 regional planning groups, formed around river basin boundaries, will require 12 representatives of specific interest categories, including agriculture, industries, river authorities, counties, municipalities, water districts, flood districts, electric generating utilities, water utilities, environmental interests, small businesses, and the public, according to a news release.
A Region 8 group — which includes Bell, Williamson, Coryell, Milam, McLennan and Lampasas counties — will be among the panels.
“In 2019, the Texas Legislature enacted sweeping legislation to create a new regional flood planning process to help protect Texas from one of its recurring and most devasting natural disasters,” TWDB Executive Administrator Jeff Walker said in the release. “This groundbreaking flood planning effort will identify specific flood risks as well as strategies to reduce those risks in coming years.”
The planning groups will develop regional flood plans by January 2023, which will culminate in the inaugural state flood plan in 2024.
Interested candidates can fill out a nomination form available at http://www.twdb.texas.gov/flood/planning/index.asp. Forms must be submitted by July 17. The Water Development Board will select planning group members by early fall.
TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional planning, and preparing the state water plan for the development of the state’s water resources. The agency administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control, and agricultural water conservation projects.