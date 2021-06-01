Go bananas Temple — America’s most affordable groceries can be found right here.
According to a study released Tuesday by the Council for Community and Economic Research, grocery prices in Temple are 23 percent below the national average and the lowest among 265 U.S. urban areas surveyed.
According to the Council’s report for the first quarter of 2021, Temple is the cheapest city in the nation to purchase bananas with an average price of 31 cents per pound.
During the first three months of 2021, Temple shoppers paid averages of $10.55 per pound for ribeye steaks, $3.26 per pound for 80 percent lean ground beef, $2.98 per pound for pork sausage, 94 cents per pound for whole fryer chicken, 93 cents for a 5 or 6 ounce can of light chunk tuna, $1.55 per half gallon of whole milk, $1.04 per dozen for Grade A eggs, $3.48 for a 8 ounce container of parmesan cheese, $2.05 for a 5-pound bag of potatoes, $3.28 for an 11 ounce can of coffee and $1.78 for a 4-pound sack of sugar.
Temple was the most affordable city in Texas to buy steak, ground beef, pork sausage, chicken, tuna, milk, eggs, lettuce, sugar and coffee. It was the second cheapest city to buy cheese and bread, according to research manager Jennie Allison.
“Four of the most affordable U.S. cities to buy groceries are located in Texas,” she said. “Temple was first, and Kalamazoo, Michigan, was second, followed by Waco, Harlingen and Nacogdoches.”
The priciest cities to buy groceries are Honolulu, Hawaii; Manhattan, New York; Kodiak, Alaska; Juneau, Alaska; and Seattle, Washington.
According to the study, Temple is 18.8 percent below the national average in housing costs, but health care costs are 13.9 percent higher.