While today’s Temple-area labor market is getting back to pre-pandemic employment rates, some businesses are still struggling to find employees, according to a Central Texas labor official.
“Some businesses are still having trouble, particularly businesses in the retail, food service, accommodation and education sectors,” said Charley Ayers, director of industry and educational partnerships for Workforce Solutions of Central Texas. “The area is continuing to grow, and growth requires more workers. Growth is outpacing the particular needs for our area.”
According to Ayers, there are 55,000 more people in Bell, Lampasas and Coryell counties than there were just five years ago. That number represents a 12.5% population increase.
“When you have an interstate running through your backyard, it’s going to attract a lot of growth,” Ayers said. “We’re expecting another 58,000 people to move into the three-county region in the next five years.”
Since 2017, more than 4,200 new jobs have been added in the region, and another 11,000 more are expected by 2028.
“As the area grows, we will require more workers, and that means more people,” he said. “Retail follows rooftops, and that follows population growth. And as school populations continue to grow, we will need more teachers.”
With a large number of new businesses and schools getting ready to open in the Temple area within the next few years, more businesses could be affected by labor issues.
“Right now, we do not have enough workers to fill the growth in jobs, but this is not a problem that is unique to Central Texas,” Ayers said. “This is a national issue. When new businesses open, we will see more businesses competing for the same talent.”
Ayers said automation and robotics could go a long way in filling workforce gaps.
“People get excited and concerned about technology and automation taking jobs,” he said. “But I think automation will fill gaps where we may not have workers, or it may fill jobs that humans don’t want. Between new automation and continued growth, I think we will fill our employment needs.”
Ayers said Texas is one of a handful of states experiencing massive population growth. California and many states along the East Coast have lost population while Texas, Arizona and Florida are booming. But not only are people moving to Central Texas from other states, there is population redistribution in the state as well.
“We are getting folks from large metropolitan areas such as Dallas and Houston moving here for our schools and to escape the hustle and bustle,” he said. “We need to take advantage of the new talent.”
The three-county region has a long history of jobs in the military and medical fields, but according to Ayers, there’s a new major player that’s paying high wages.
“In the last couple years, we’ve seen tremendous growth in the professional scientific and technical services sector,” he said. “Since 2017, this sector has grown by 1,311 jobs in our region. And, the average annual pay for these jobs is more than $84,000.”