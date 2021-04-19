BELTON — Just like the area it represents, the offices for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 are now expanding.
The precinct’s office — currently at the Salado Civic Center — will now move to a larger building at 11057 Event Drive in Salado. The planned move comes after the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the purchase and renovation of the space during their Monday meeting.
The new office, the former Acton Imprimis building, was purchased for $1.65 million — along with architectural services not to exceed $146,550 — and is larger than the current 1,500 square foot office at 7,400 square feet.
Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman said he was thankful for the Salado Independent School District for allowing the office to be located at the civic center, which it owns, but it was now time for an upgrade.
“We are at the point now where we can only seat 14 in the courtroom … and that is not enough. We tend to have 30 folks who come in for jury duty to choose from, and we couldn’t seat everyone in the courtroom for that.”
County staff said that over the past 10 years, the population in the precinct has about doubled.
When looking for a new space for the office, Coleman said there were several factors that needed to be taken into consideration. He said a high speed internet connection was one need, while the proximity to Salado and Interstate 35 was another major factor.
Coleman said he hopes the new building will also be able to serve as a polling location in the future.
Commissioners had been looking at the property since December when they started negotiating the purchase, putting it off until other options were considered.
Before purchasing the structure, commissioners had architects give a preliminary outlook of what the space could fit. The county also compared costs of building a new office from scratch to the cost of renovations and buying a prebuilt building.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson, who represents the area, said any time the county makes a big purchase, such as this building, they always have to wonder if they were making the best financial decision for taxpayers.
Whitson said that he originally wanted to consider other options and leave this space for future businesses and build elsewhere.
“I didn’t really want to take (the building) off the tax rolls for an office for the county. There were other things we could do that I thought would be more beneficial,” Whitson said. “But the value that we see in that property, with building expenses going through the roof right now and the opportunity we have to borrow at the lowest rates we have ever seen, gives us the ability to buy a building that is overbuilt for what we really need.”
Coleman said that while he wished his office of four, along with the precinct constable and his deputy, could move in within a month, he knew it wasn’t possible.
With the new building still needing to be renovated, and the changes designed, Coleman expects the space to take about a year to be ready.