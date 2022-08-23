Family campout

Luke Potts of Belton tosses a hela disc to his daughter, Lilly, 4, while her sister, Emily, 9, waits her turn during a family campout at Heritage Park in October 2021.

 Larry Causey/Telegram

Belton City Council awarded a construction contract to Choice Builders and a construction administration contract to KPA Engineers for the Heritage Park Improvements Project during its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday — an endeavor that will cost approximately $5.4 million for the first phase of construction.

