Belton City Council awarded a construction contract to Choice Builders and a construction administration contract to KPA Engineers for the Heritage Park Improvements Project during its bi-monthly meeting on Tuesday — an endeavor that will cost approximately $5.4 million for the first phase of construction.
Improvements are to include a Park Avenue extension, an increase in water and wastewater capacity, an increase in parking lot space, a new multipurpose field, a family pavilion and a fish camp, according to the city of Belton.
“Heritage Park is primarily funded by the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1,” Belton City Manager Sam Listi said. “The TIRZ has set aside $5 million for this project of which $1,206,812 has been spent to date. A grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife will provide an additional $750,000. That leaves $4,543,188 of available funding — $820,490.60 less than the cost of recommended construction.”
With that deficit in mind, the TIRZ board met earlier this month to discuss how to move forward.
“It agreed to repurpose $750,000 in its fiscal year 2023 budget from Southwest Parkway to Heritage Park with suggestions by management that the Water and Sewer Fund provide the remaining $70,490.60 to cover the $820,490.60 funding deficit,” Listi said.
However, the Belton city manager noted how the TIRZ board was concerned that the reallocation could delay the construction of a roadway that would improve traffic around the expanding Bell County Justice Center complex.
“The Water and Sewer Capital Projects Fund could provide $70,490.60 as suggested, up to the full amount of the utility-related infrastructure within the park,” Listi said. “The TIRZ funds not allocated to the park could then be directed towards Southwest Parkway.”
The TIRZ board is expected to meet in September or October to decide whether to repurpose funding for Connell Street to Southwest Parkway — a financial opportunity after the U.S. Department of Transportation did not award the city of Belton a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant.
“TIRZ was scheduled to set aside $1.2 million as a match in fiscal year 2023,” Listi said.
With the much-needed and upcoming improvements to Southwest Parkway in mind, Belton recommended a combination of available funding from the Water and Sewer Capital Project Fund and TIRZ Fund to cover the $820,490.60 deficit.
“We recommend the Water and Sewer Fund contribute $454,000 to pay for the utility-related infrastructure at the park, and the TIRZ Fund contribute the balance needed of $366,490.60 towards the project,” Belton Finance Director Mike Rodgers said.
Mayor Wayne Carpenter, like his peers on the Belton City Council, was in favor of those allocations.
“With all the growth in that quadrant of the city and the continued expansion of things at the justice center, it’s really important to the county,” he said during the meeting. “We could help ourselves and them at the same time.”