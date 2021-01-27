BELTON — Dog Ridge Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice Wednesday after service was stopped during main line construction.
Customers affected by the notice life on the north side of Interstate 14/State Highway 190, including the frontage road from George Wilson Road westbound to the business park area.
To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes prior to consumption.
In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from another suitable source.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to drink.
Customers with questions can call Dog Ridge Water at 254-939-6533.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.