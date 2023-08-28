Electric charging station

An electric vehicle charging station in San Diego. Texas wants to create a network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

 Dominick Sokotoff/Sipa USA via REUTERS

Electric vehicle owners across Bell County will begin paying higher registration fees on Sept. 1 when Senate Bill 505 goes into effect — a new state law the Texas Legislature passed during the 88th regular session in an attempt to recoup lost revenue from gasoline taxes.

jvalley@tdtnews.com