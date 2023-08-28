Electric vehicle owners across Bell County will begin paying higher registration fees on Sept. 1 when Senate Bill 505 goes into effect — a new state law the Texas Legislature passed during the 88th regular session in an attempt to recoup lost revenue from gasoline taxes.
“The state currently uses revenue from gasoline and diesel fuel taxes to fund transportation and infrastructure projects,” Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release. “These new fees are designed to collect additional revenue from electric car owners who do not require either gas or diesel.”
For each electric vehicle that replaced a conventional one, Texas lost nearly an average of $200 per year in federal and state gasoline taxes, according to a 2020 study that the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles conducted with assistance from the Texas Department of Transportation, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
“The analysis estimates that for every conventional vehicle a consumer replaces with a hybrid approximately $80 per year less in state gasoline taxes will be collected. This is about an 80% decline per year per vehicle,” the study said. “That number increases to a 100% decline if the consumer replaces the conventional vehicle with a fully electric one which would represent approximately a $100 reduction in state gasoline tax collections per year per vehicle, and similarly a $95 reduction in federal gasoline tax collections per year per vehicle.”
The new fees — $400 at the time of purchase for a two-year period and $200 annually for each year that follows — will be in addition to standard registration fees and applicable taxes. The fees will not apply to hybrid vehicles.
“As of March 2023, there were 105,000 electric vehicles registered in the state of Texas. By July, this number soared to 159,000, indicating a substantial growth in electric vehicle adoption across our state,” Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said. “My aim is to ensure that electric vehicle owners are well-prepared and not taken by surprise when it comes time to renew their registrations.”
There are several ways that Bell County vehicle owners can renew their registration: online through the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles website; online through the Texas by Texas mobile app or website; in-person or mailed applications at the Bell County tax assessor-collector’s office; in-person at the Brookshire Brothers in Salado; or in-person at one of the designated H-E-B locations in Temple, Belton and Killeen.
“As Bell County adapts to these changes, the county’s commitment to efficient and transparent vehicle registration remains unwavering,” Stafford said.