Piles of tree limbs are scattered across Temple waiting to be picked up.
After the area’s ice storms last month, Temple’s Solid Waste Division is now branching out all across the city to help pick up and dispose of fallen tree limbs.
Regular brush and bulk collections are expected to resume Thursday, officials said.
While working on the city’s regular trash removal services, officials have said that its Solid Waste Division has been partnering with its Public Works Department to remove the fallen branches.
Allison O’Connor, spokeswoman for the city, said that this process is a large undertaking and has required workers to pick up debris six days a week.
“The crews have been working six days a week collecting brush and are estimating that they are about 45% collected throughout the city at this time,” O’Connor said. “They have currently hauled over 600 loads of tree limbs and are using five grapple trucks along with dump trucks to collect the debris.”
O’Connor said that currently all the limbs collected from across the city are being placed in the Solid Waste department’s yard to later be turned into mulch.
Officials said once the collection is complete, employees will be able to focus on turning all the collected wood into mulch.
For those who do have fallen tree limbs in their yard, and want them picked up by the city, officials said that they can place them on the curb to await collection.
Despite the routes resuming, officials said that the city will only be able to offer one collection this month instead of the usual two due to route delays from the other collections.
“Residents always have the option to take the brush to 3219 Bullseye Lane if they do not want to wait for the brush truck to make it to their area,” O’Connor said.
Those who want to follow the collection effort and find the most up to date information on delays and what routes are being worked on can go to templetx.gov/solidwaste.