A Central Texas charity hopes to open its first hospice in the Temple area by Aug. 1.
After a short two-week search, Our House Hospice located a four-bedroom home at 1661 E. FM 93 in Temple.
“We found our house, and we were fortunate to lease it for two years,” said Annie McCall, executive director of Our Hospice House. “The home sits on three acres, and it requires very few changes. We’ve cleared out some overgrowth around the house — it’s been vacant for a while — and now it has greater curb appeal.”
McCall said three of the four bedrooms will be used to accommodate guests, and the fourth will be converted into an office.
“This place is perfect,” she said. “It was truly sent from above. We will have an open house soon to show it off, then we will start serving the community.”
Rooms at Our Hospice House will be furnished at no cost to the families served, McCall said.
“There are many people who don’t want to die in a hospital, but their families just cannot take care of them at home,” McCall said. “Our purpose is to create a place where families can gather in a home-like environment to spend their last few days with a loved one.”
Our Hospice House is the idea of Jeff and Jennifer Bates. Jeff is a longtime hospice physician in Central Texas and Jennifer, his wife, is a hospice nurse. The local nonprofit has affiliated with the national Omega Home Network of hospice houses.
“While 87% of patients prefer to die in the comfort of their own home, surrounded by their loving family and friends,” Jeff Bates said, “more than a third of all hospice patients are still forced to die in a hospital or nursing home setting, and frequently alone – with no one at their bedside. We want to change that in Central Texas.”
In addition to the new hospice home in Temple, the charity hopes to add additional locations in Gatesville, Waco, Liberty Hill and Round Rock.