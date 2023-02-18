The little market on Central Avenue has been grinding meat and cutting steaks for Temple residents for 98 years.
“Kerley’s has been in the Talasek family since 1970,” Lynette Talasek said. “My grandfather bought it from Mr. Kerley and we’ve owned it ever since. My mom worked the register for the Kerley family when she was in high school.”
The rickety original building with uneven floors caught fire in the 1990s and the little market was rebuilt a year later by Jerry Talasek, Lynette’s father.
“Dad passed away in 2016, and I’ve been running it since,” she said. “Not much has changed — our butcher started here as a kid and worked alongside my dad. He started as a box cutter and he’s now our head butcher.”
Located just steps from the Missouri-Kansas-Texas train tracks and depot, Kerley’s was marked long ago as a friendly place to get a free meal.
“Back when Mr. Kerley owned the business, people who hopped the train would get off in Temple,” Talasek said. “Back then, they would use symbols to mark places that were friendly or unfriendly toward hobos. Kerley’s Market was marked as a friendly place to get a bite to eat.”
“They would come in and Mr. Kerley would give them a sandwich,” she said. “That’s a practice we have continued. If someone needs something to eat, we’re not going to turn them away.”
Over the years, Kerley’s has been the place to go for quality meats.
“We make our own sausage, and we cut ribeyes and T-bones to order,” Talasek said. “We make three kinds of sausage — green onion, hot and mild. The hot is pork mixed with jalapeño and habanero peppers.”
“We also grind our own hamburger meat and pan sausage, and we have the best chicken around,” she said. “It’s not packed in water — it’s fresh chicken from a farm near Waco.”
Kerley’s carries a line of seasoning that has caught on with competition chefs, Talasek said.
“We carry a dry rub for barbecuing, and a lot of people have won a lot of trophies using our rub,” she said. “People from all over stop by and buy our rub. We also have seasonings for pinto beans, baked potatoes and other foods.”
In addition to their own products, Kerley’s also sells quality meats from legendary Texas smokehouses such as Taylor Meat Market, Chappell Hill Sausage Co., Elgin Sausage and Slovacek’s.
“We carry Taylor’s Tip-Top sausage, red wieners and cervalat summer sausage, plus bologna rings and little smokies,” she said.
While sausage is a big seller, it ranks well behind hamburger meat in sales.
“Our biggest sellers are oxtail, pig feet, ground beef, chicken and pressed ham,” Talasek said. “We sell the hamburger meat by the pound, or we can make it into patties. A lot of youth baseball associations buy from us.”
While big stores such as H-E-B and Walmart may have greater variety and convenience, they can’t match the service provided at Kerley’s.
“We are willing to sell smaller portions than some stores,” Talasek said. “For instance, we have customers who come in with a dollar and want summer sausage. We sell it to them.”
“Also, we have older people and single folks who want to buy five pounds of hamburger but just eat a burger or two at a time. So, we will separate it into individual meals so they can cook some and freeze the rest.”
In addition to red meats, Kerley’s sells frozen catfish, steak fingers, chicken fried steak and basic produce such as jalapeños, onions, potatoes, garlic and tomatoes.
“We buy our produce from local farmers when available, and we have people bring in farm-fresh eggs regularly as well.”
Kerley’s is a busy place at lunch time, especially on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“We take the meat off the grill at noon and we sell it until it’s gone,” Talasek said. “We don’t put together sausage wraps or hamburgers, instead we sell foil packs. The pack of sausage has four links with bread and mustard, and each link is big enough to make a sausage wrap. We also sell packs of hamburger patties, pork chops, pork steaks, ribs and ribeyes. The ribeyes go quickly.”
On other days, city crews and railroad workers line up for lunchtime sandwiches.
“Our meat packs also are big sellers,” Talasek said. “We have packs ranging from $55 to $275. The $55 pack includes three pounds of hamburger, two pounds of pork chops, a pound of sirloin, three pounds of chicken cut to order and two pounds of sausage links. You pick the heat on the sausage links.”
“These packs are big sellers for families,” she said. “Also, we sell hams and smoked turkeys for holiday meals such as Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
The market’s website allows customers to order freezer packs, hamburger by the pound, hamburger patties, boxes of fish filets and sausage links. Orders can be picked up or delivered and receive a 3% discount for website sales. The market also has charcuterie trays and grazing tables. These can also be reserved online at www.kerleysmarket.com
Kerley’s Market is branded as your everyday meat market with staples as well as fresh meat.
“We appreciate everyone who helps support small businesses, and with your help, we will make 100 years,” she said.