Kerley's Market

Lynette Talasek operates Kerley’s Market, an eastside Temple meat market that has been in business for decades. The Talasek family purchased the business in 1970 and kept the Kerley’s name. The market has a devoted following, especially on Tuesdays and Thursdays when they fire up the grill.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

The little market on Central Avenue has been grinding meat and cutting steaks for Temple residents for 98 years.