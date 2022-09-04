Wildflower Clubhouse

A rendering shows the new interior of the Wildflower Country Club clubhouse, 4902 Wildflower Lane in Temple. The clubhouse reopens today after it was rebuilt because of severe flood damage during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

 Courtesy photo

The Wildflower Country Club is blooming again with its reopening after it suffered severe flood damage during Winter Storm Uri.

cbetancourt@tdtnews.com