BELTON — Retired Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Gainey, who served as the first senior enlisted advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, always knew he was going to have a career in the U.S. military.
“I am the fifth generation and my son is the sixth generation to serve our country … and from day one I knew I was going to be a paratrooper,” he said. “My mother told me that I came out of the ‘trap door’ with an umbilical cord, jump cable over my right shoulder, and counted to six.”
However, Gainey — who enlisted in the Army under the Delayed Entry Program in 1974 — believes he was promoted too early.
“I got promoted and I’m thinking, ‘Wow, this Army is pretty cool,’” he said. “But I needed to know what I needed to know … so I would go around and ask troopers, ‘What do you expect of a (non-commissioned officer)? What do you expect of an officer?’ I did that throughout all the service.”
After two years of taking mental notes, Gainey ultimately came up with the acronym RAAA, which stands for responsibility, accountability, authority and assistance.
“When a young man or woman comes into the Army I tell them that they’ve got a big responsibility when they become a leader,” he said. “They’ve got the lives of people in their hands so don’t forget to give responsibility.”
Gainey — whose awards and decorations include the Army Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, the Bronze Star, eight Meritorious Service Medals, eight Army Commendation Medals and two Army Achievement Medals — always has followed that advice.
“I always say that if you’re not going to give this guy or gal the authority to make a decision, to do it yourself, because I have never been disappointed when I’ve given a young trooper the responsibility and authority to make a decision,” he said. “But you have to give them the resources.”
During a meeting with the Central Texas chapter of the Military Officers Association of America on Friday, Gainey highlighted how just sharing one’s experiences can help accomplish that goal.
“So throw down your rope of knowledge,” he said. “Tell the young men and women to grab hold of the rope and that you will help get them to the top of the hill by coaching, teaching, mentoring and training them.”
However, Gainey stressed how you have to let an individual grow from their mistakes if you want to develop an honest person.
“I learned very quickly that you don’t learn as much from your successes so much as you do from your mistakes,” he said. “If you get knocked down, it takes a true warrior to get back up. That’s what I’m trying to teach the younger (soldiers) because you are gonna get knocked down.”
Gainey, who retired in 2008, concluded his discussion with the MOAA chapter by offering a saying that his dad once told him over the phone.
“He said that your legacy is not about you as an individual … but about bringing people to a point where they’re successful,” he said. “I believe that with all my heart.”
Jeff Davison, the president of the Central Texas chapter of the MOAA, said he appreciated Gainey taking time out of his day to speak to members.
“I think it’s invaluable,” he told the Telegram. “He was the highest enlisted rank in the entire armed forces … so he has lots of influence and lots of leadership abilities. It’s a good talk and it’s applicable on a corporate level as well.”