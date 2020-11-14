Ford Motor Co. announced the establishment of a program that will educate and help place Army soldiers in employment at Ford dealerships across Texas, with a start in Temple and Killeen, a news release said.
Initially this fall, eight soldiers are enrolled in the program, representing three Ford dealers: Johnson Brothers Ford in Temple, Automax Ford in Killeen and Philpott Ford in Nederland, the release said. When the program continues in January, there will be a total of 15 soldiers participating with new enlisted men and women starting every eight weeks thereafter. The first-year projection is for up to 90 soldiers to complete the program and earn jobs at Texas Ford dealers.
The Ford Technicians of Tomorrow program is a partnership between Ford, Texas Ford Dealers, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and the U.S. Army.
“Due to an ever-growing demand for skilled mechanics, the partnership will allow Texas Ford dealers to sponsor a soldier, contribute to their education, lodging and in-dealership training during a 16-week accelerated technical program,” the release said.
Soldiers will earn four Ford certifications through web, classroom and lab instruction, as well as in-dealership training. Soldiers who graduate the program will receive a starter tool kit to help their transition into the workforce.
“Ford’s decision to partner with the military on this program was an easy one,” said Jonathan Cuff, Ford Parts and Service Operations manager for the Dallas region. “Soldiers tend to be mature, disciplined and punctual. Our Texas Ford dealers have shown support for the military through the years on many programs. Technicians of Tomorrow is a natural fit, and our Ford dealers are eager to help the men and women who serve our country in the military as they transition to civilian life.”
Technicians are needed to replace the technicians who are exiting the business. Nationally, there is an annual shortfall of 70,000 trained technicians coupled with strong industry demand in Texas, the release said. Ford is choosing the military for this program because many soldiers possess strong mechanical skills and have received formal military field training. In Texas alone there are 16 military bases with more than 160,000 active duty personnel. Each year, thousands of soldiers are transitioning into the workforce.
Texas Ford dealers are investing an initial $280,000 in the program to recruit soldiers with mechanical skills interested in building an automotive career and for much needed equipment for the training, the release said. An application has been submitted by Workforce Solutions for a Texas Industry Partnership Grant for more than $100,000 in training vehicles and equipment.
The soldier toolboxes will be funded through a National Dislocated Worker Grant, the release said. The estimated investment per soldier is a $4,000 starter toolkit for each graduate with a signed job offer in Texas. The total estimated investment is dependent on the number of graduates, but Ford anticipates between $240,000 and $300,000 annually.
Texas Ford dealers enrolled in the program will interview candidates for sponsorship and employment, the release said. Each dealer will invest for the soldier’s education and cover hotel lodging while the soldier is completing their in-dealership portion of the training. The dealership reportedly will provide competitive starting wages once training is complete. This investment will help soldiers as they transition from the Army and into the workforce.
“We were very excited to support this new program,” said Sam Pack of Five Star Ford Dealerships. “With so many outstanding military bases in Texas, we know the caliber and quality of our soldiers. This is one more way that we can acknowledge and honor the service of these men and women and fill a critical need of talented technicians.”