The clock is ticking for residents whose homes were damaged by the Cedar Valley tornado to apply for property tax relief this year.
Local residents or business owners with property damaged by the EF-3 tornado can apply for a temporary exemption on their property taxes this year from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County. Officials said residents are able to apply for the tax break due to disaster declarations previously issued by Gov. Greg Abbott and Bell County Judge David Blackburn.
Those with affected property have until 105 days after the disaster — or July 27 — to apply for the tax breaks.
Billy White, chief appraiser for the district, said the exemptions would only apply to the value of homes on the land and not the land itself.
“Because of the tornado and the disaster declaration by the governor, we’re able to give exemptions to those with damaged buildings,” White said. “It is a temporary exemption, just for this year. It’ll be for the appraisal value for this year and for the tax bill that’s coming up in October, that’ll be due in January 2023.”
Officials said damages to homes or buildings will need to amount to at least 15% of the structures appraised value.
White said that this means a house valued at exactly $100,000 would need to have sustained at least $15,000 in damages to qualify. Market values for 2022 were sent out this month by the district.
To prove damages, the district requires those submitting applications for tax relief to include various documents and photos.
These documents, White said, could include photographs of the damage, repair estimates, insurance claims and receipts for the work done.
“It is very important that if they think they qualify, that they get the application turned in,” White said. “Even if they don’t have all the documents, the application needs to be turned in before the deadline.”
Blackburn, during the Commissioners Court meeting Monday, similarly encouraged residents with damaged homes to apply for the exemption before the deadline in July.
“I would encourage you, if you are an impacted property owner to do so,” Blackburn said. “The legislation is very clear, that the temporary exemption application must be received no later than 105 days from the date of the disaster declaration.”
Applications for the tax relief can be found online at bellcad.org/april12storms and then emailed to customerservice@bellcad.org with the needed documentation.
Residents with damages can also send the application through the mail to Tax Appraisal District of Bell County PO Box 390, Belton, Texas 76513.