While the coronavirus has been hard for many local businesses, it has been an endgame for at least four in Temple.
Despite funds available for affected businesses, four companies in Temple have closed their doors permanently, according to the Temple Chamber of Commerce. Reasons for the closures range from a lack of customers to the inability to find staff to work.
The chamber said it knew that Pieces by Jo in downtown Temple, along with Wes’s Burgers, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt and Choices Fitness Studio all have closed due to the virus.
“(Being unable to find employees) is one of the issues that this whole stimulus effort helping people has caused,” Rod Henry, Temple Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said. “The unemployment check has been better than working. That has presented some dilemma (to businesses).”
David Stone, who owned Choices Fitness Studio, said before he was forced to close, he was only seeing about 8 percent of his normal customers.
Choices was a gym that catered mainly toward seniors — a group that is at-risk during the pandemic.
Stone said he had just moved his business to a new location at the start of the year in the hopes of attracting more customers. While he was able to survive the shutdown of Texas businesses in the spring, he said the second wave of cases ended up scaring off the last of his customers.
While Stone is disappointed in the closure, he said he doesn’t blame his former customers, knowing safety comes first.
“At the beginning of this year, I moved to a bigger location, thinking I could help more people,” Stone said. “I was really excited and I really thought it was going to take off, and it did for a couple months, then COVID hit. People were afraid, I don’t resent them and I don’t blame them, it is just the way times are. It’s unfortunate, but it killed me.”
Stone said he plans on starting a new business that aims at bringing the gym to residents, with socially distanced house calls and workouts in the park.
While the chamber of commerce, along with the city and United Way of Central Texas, have been operating a program to distribute grant money to small businesses, Henry said the program only has had one recipient so far.
A lack of applications for the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act-funded program has caused the organizations to rework the program.
Previously businesses need to show at least a 25 percent impact to their business to receive up to $5,000, but that now will be lowered. Henry said new applicants will just need to show some negative impact due to the virus.
“This isn’t a lot of money, but it is free money,” Henry said. “It is here to help small business weather the storm. (Businesses) should take advantage of it; we want (their) doors to remain open to continue doing whatever they have been doing.”