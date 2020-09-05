Spreading cheer and joy — in a time without those — is the goal of greeting cards being drawn and produced locally.
Local artist Laura Ann Cohn, 57, recently decided to partner with CenTex Printing in Temple in order to produce a series of greeting cards. The new business, LACBirds, aims to bring joy to both the people who are receiving them and those that are sending them.
Cohn said she has also partnered up with a Facebook influencer named “Be Happy,” who has more than 1.3 followers on Facebook, for a month-long campaign in September called Send Happiness to People.
“What I am really interested in doing is letting people know how special and valuable their lives are,” Cohn said. “I think that while we have been through a lot this year, people are amazing. I just want to encourage them and let them realize that they are here for something that is important.”
Each of the six cards in the first series of cards display a unique, hand-drawn bird with corresponding stories on the back.
While the inside of the cards are blank, so customers can include messages when they are sent, Cohn said the outsides include a border so the cards will look better if framed.
It was the coronavirus pandemic, and the need to stay at home, that prompted Cohn to draw after a 10-year break. While she never when to school for art, she said drawing has always been something she has done off and on throughout the years.
Though she knows how to draw other things, Cohn said birds — and especially swans — have always interested her.
“I started drawing birds after I saw a vision of this really beautiful illuminated swan. It was the prettiest thing I had ever seen,” Cohn said. “I could never draw that bird exactly but all these other birds came into be drawn.”
Cohn said she has mainly been using both Facebook and Etsy to get her new brand of cards into the public’s eyes, though up until now she has only sold just more than 20 sets.
Future plans for new cards are currently planned, with a second series of six cards — all featuring birds — set to be created in time for the holidays.
Cohn said she also plans on developing a drawing book with simplified drawings, allowing either adults or children to fill them in as they wish.
“I have had a few people say that I should do coloring books,” Cohn said. “It is something that someone can buy as a Christmas gift, and they are not colored or have a ton of details. Each packet would have two of each bird so they can color them if they want and frame them if they want to.”
Those interested in purchasing her cards can visit her online shop at https://etsy.me/3h28Bhg where Cohn said they can use the special code “LAC10” for 10 percent off purchases as part of her campaign.