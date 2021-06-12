In her 30 years on the job at Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Vickie Gideon has seen a lot of change.
She started at the Workforce Center in Killeen in 1990 as workforce specialist with a degree in social work and a background in the grocery industry. As one of only five employees, her customers at Workforce included displaced workers on unemployment as well as the underemployed and those who had a job but were seeking a better one.
“It was so different back then,” she said. “It’s changed so much, it’s hard to remember what it was like.”
Gideon will close the book on her 30-year career as Temple administrator of Workforce Solutions of Central Texas on Friday. Workforce Solutions of Central Texas will host a farewell gathering for Gideon from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Workforce Solutions offices at 201 Santa Fe Way (West Avenue A). The public is invited to the come-and-go event.
Nine months after Gideon started at Workforce, she was promoted to manager of the new One Stop Center for Central Texas — one of the first five One Stop centers to be certified in Texas. One-Stop Centers were created to combine both employment programs and training programs under one roof, thereby making it easier to help job seekers and employers alike.
“Back then, we had just one program, the Job Training Partnership Act,” she said. “Now we have more than 10 programs to help our customers. We help with everything from resume writing to interview skills to providing resources for job-related expenses for customers.”
She supervises a staff of 30 that provides an array of employment and training services at the Workforce Solutions offices in Temple.
The most significant change, she said, is the evolution of technology, which changed the way the staff responded to customers’ needs.
“Back then, everything was one with pencil and paper, and tasks took a lot of time. Everything had to be mailed,” she recalled. “Then we got email, and that changed everything. We got the internet, and we started realizing how much more help we could offer. We could help more people in a shorter amount of time, and things just grew from there.”
Among her accomplishments are a customer-focused services delivery system, “the heart of everything we do,” she said, as well as a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Youth Services model that incorporates technology and streamlines services and a Summer Youth Program scheduled for implementation this month.
She also implemented a cross-functional team service delivery system that improved customers’ connections to other services, including services offered by community partners. She also served on the planning committee for public transportation that resulted in The HOP’s fixed route services in Bell County — making it possible for citizens with transportation challenges to get around town.
In addition, she was instrumental in the planning and development of the state-of-the-art Santa Fe Business Center, the downtown Temple home to Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, the Temple Economic Development Corp., and the Temple Chamber of Commerce. She worked with the Workforce Solutions Information Technology Department to bring innovative technology to the Santa Fe Business Center, and she developed approaches to implement customer-focused, technology-driven innovations to help customers.
Her leadership on various committees across the community has touched the lives of practically everyone in the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas service area.
But her proudest achievement?
“I’m most proud of our staff,” she said. “The level of customer service offered here is just outstanding. We have assembled a staff that really cares about each customer that enters our building, calls us on the phone, or sends an email. They are knowledgeable about community resources, and they help make a real difference in people’s lives.”
“I’ve been blessed to have an amazing job with amazing people, a job I’ve loved,” she said. “It’s hard to walk away. It’s strange to think that I won’t be coming here anymore, but I know I’m leaving it in good hands, in the hands of people who care. You can really see the difference that Workforce Solutions makes in people’s lives.”