There’s a flurry of construction activity at the corner of West Adams Avenue and Old Waco Road as new buildings for businesses and restaurants are nearing completion.
The shopping center, called Trinity Plaza, is on a 6.401-acre site that will include five individual lots and a detention pond.
A Walgreens drug store and a QT convenience store and gas station are among the businesses coming to the site that formerly housed Trinity Church, which moved to a location off Airport Road. The land was rezoned from agricultural to general retail in 2018.
The shopping center, built by Wolff Construction, appears to have space for at least four business, including a restaurant site on the east side of the building with a drive-through window.
The Walgreens store, 7101 W. Adams, will occupy 2,501 square feet and is leased for 10 years. Although the store appears smaller than other local locations, it will include a full pharmacy and a drive-through window.
A sign for the QT station is posted, but site work is still underway.
The land is owned by Morris Venture Partners IV LLC, an entity created by Temple developer Will Morris, president of Charter Real Estate Services. His company has offered several local retail tracts for sale in Temple and Waco.
A few blocks down West Adams to the west, a Dunkin’ shop, cobranded with Baskin-Robbins ice cream, is nearly complete after months of construction. Signage on the building was recently added.
The shop at 7451 W. Adams is next door to the Westfield Market shopping center. The Temple restaurant will feature a drive-through lane, on-the-go mobile ordering, free wifi and dine-in options. An opening date has not been announced.
Next door to Dunkin’ will be a Today’s Car Wash at 7477 W. Adams.
The car wash opening date isn’t yet listed on the company’s website, which says the Temple site is “coming soon.”
Today’s Car Wash offers car wash services, including unlimited washes and ceramic shield wax. The business will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer and from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the winter, the company posted.