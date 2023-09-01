The city of Belton is savvy on social media — so much so that the city is a finalist for a national communications and marketing award.
featured
Belton finalist for national communications award
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- FedEx to lay off 56 Temple workers, shutter Kegley Road facility
- UPDATE: Rogers man held in violent attack at Temple shopping center
- 27-acre industrial park planned in Belton
- Georgetown man identified in I-35 fatal incident
- Belton woman indicted for robbery at West Temple Walmart
- Killeen woman receives 52-year sentence in Temple slaying
- Sylvia Brummett, age 84, of Georgetown, formerly of Temple, died Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Conner T. Haun, 17, of Salado died Thursday
- UPDATE: Two juveniles in custody after Temple High School gun incident
- Legg goes all out for Lake; Broncos senior linebacker/receiver a two-way force