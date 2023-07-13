A new Hometown Hero banner program announced by the city of Temple to honor local veterans comes with a cost.
featured
Hometown Hero banner program launches in Temple
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- 4-story hotel initially approved for Temple Mall parking lot site
- Polly Phillips Dymke, age 49, of Temple died July 2, 2023
- With no new funding from the state, Texas schools are breaking open the bank to pay for teacher raises
- Kyle Logan Volk, age 23, of Salado died Tuesday, June 27
- James E. Tranum, age 81, of Troy and Temple, died Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Larry Dean Price, D.O., age 69, of Belton died Sunday, July 9, 2023
- With new federal food stamp limits coming, advocates mobilize to inform Texas recipients
- DPS: Pedestrian struck and killed in Westphalia
- Texas House, Senate reach a deal on how to cut property taxes
- Belton Council supports HB 2127 challenge