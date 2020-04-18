While the spread of COVID-19 has encouraged residents to help out health care workers or others doing essential jobs, for Temple resident Laurie Simmons, the crisis has called her to help in her own way.
Simmons was the spokeswoman for the city of Temple until recently, when she left the city just as the coronavirus began to increasingly spread in the community. Simmons said she left because she saw an opportunity to start her own public relations consulting service, and help local businesses and organizations.
Despite being with the city for only six months, from October to the end of March, Simmons said she was grateful for the opportunity provided by the city.
“During my time with the city, I saw a real need in the community for public relations and communications consulting services to help small businesses, nonprofits and other organizations share their stories with the public,” Simmons said. “I always wanted to start my own business, and I feel I can make a huge difference in the community in this new role, especially during a time of crisis.”
Starting her own consulting business is something Simmons said she has been thinking about for the past year, even before she moved from Hawaii to Temple.
When Simmons’ husband, who is in the military, got reassigned to Fort Hood, she said she started looking at potential opportunities to start her own company once she got to Bell County.
“Anybody who has embarked on starting a new business knows it’s tough,” Simmons said. “Imagine trying to navigate that in the middle of a cross-country move with two young children, two dogs and a husband in the military who could get deployed as soon as we landed. I just felt it wasn’t the right time to roll the dice on a new venture, and I accepted the job with the city of Temple.”
Simmons, who has a background in public relations and television, started working for the city in October, ending the five-month search by the city after the previous spokeswoman left last April.
During her time with the city, Simmons received calls from small businesses and local nonprofits asking for public relations help because she was one of the top Google results for public relations services in the area. She said this is what told her these types of services were needed in the community.
Simmons submitted her letter of resignation to the city March 30, and set up her company LS Public Relations & Communications over the next two weeks.
“Working for the city of Temple opened so many doors for me, and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity they provided,” Simmons said. “It’s always scary to try something new and lose the security of a government job, especially in the middle of a pandemic with record unemployment. Now I am in a prime position to help Bell County businesses tell their stories and educate their audiences about how they will re-open and recover from this pandemic.”
The timing for her venture coincides with Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Friday to start reopening the Texas economy.
While many businesses are struggling in the current environment, Simmons said hiring a consultant like her is exactly what businesses need right now.
Companies or groups hiring Simmons will pay only for the services they need, such as managing social media or sharing information with news media, without having to hire full-time staff. Simmons said she also would work from home to keep her rates affordable so businesses “don’t need to be paying premium prices for unnecessary overhead.”
To further cut down on costs to local businesses, Simmons will be giving a 25 percent discount for her services to any organization in Bell County through the end of 2020.
Simmons said that with her new company she will be partnering with a national integrated communications agency that wants to expand its footprint in Texas, allowing her to help both small and large businesses.
Simmons said her family has been supportive and has encouraged her to pursue the career she wants. She hopes she will be able to support her family once her husband eventually retires from the military.
“(My husband has) been my biggest supporter and always encourages me to chase after my dreams, as much as humanly possible while being a military spouse and moving from place to place,” Simmons said. “He plans on retiring from the Army in the next few years, and we felt it was the right time to try this new venture and make it successful before he starts his transition to civilian life.”