A muster for military members and their families is expected to draw many to Belton this weekend.
The Committee to Support and Defend and the American Constitutional Rights Union will jointly hold a Memorial Day Muster on Saturday. The event aims to celebrate the sacrifices made for freedom in the United States.
The main draw for the event is Lt. Col. Allen West, executive director of the committee. West, former chair of the Texas Republican Party, is a former Texas Republican gubernatorial candidate.
The event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at Sendero Shooting Sports in Belton, 3360 W. U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 frontage road.
Organizers said the event will include various foods, such as barbecue, hot dogs, hamburgers, tacos and dessert. Food trucks will also be present at the meeting.
For children, the event will feature snow cones, an inflatable slide and face painting.
Other activities will include music, a shooting range and an axe throwing competition. The committee will also raffle off a pistol and ammunition, with door prizes of Yeti products and Bass Pro Shop gift certificates.
Organizers said West will also give an address to complete the event and make a gathering attendees are sure to remember.
Admission to the event is free for active duty military members, their family and children under 12 years old. All others will be required to pay $25 for their ticket.
Those interested in attending are also able to purchase VIP tickets for the event, which will allow them 15 minutes of range time with West.
Registration can be done at https://bit.ly/39TCx1e.