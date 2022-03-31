Meta’s announcement that it will build an $800 million data center in Temple indicates that the city is becoming a destination point for regional economic growth and educational opportunities, civic and school leaders said Thursday.
The data center — to be built in Temple’s Industrial Park — will house Meta’s apps and services that include social media and virtual reality platforms, creating new jobs and adding to the city’s tax base, officials said.
“The pace of Temple’s growth is increasing — we are no longer a pass-through community along I-35,” Mayor Tim Davis said. “Temple is a destination for families looking for economic and educational opportunities. Meta knows that an educated workforce is the key to their continued growth and success. Meta has a track record of partnering with local school districts to provide innovative opportunities for our students.”
Bobby Ott, superintendent of the Temple Independent School District, said officials are “excited to welcome Meta, their respective families and children to our school system.”
The district looks forward to working with Meta to enhance Temple High School’s Career and Technical Education component, he said.
“We look forward to exploring new career pathways that will meet these newer occupational demands,” Ott said. “Our goal is to give our students a viable option to remain here after graduation – receiving great wages, pursuing degrees, and giving back to the community of Temple.”
The company is expected to receive several tax abatements, but none from Temple ISD. Analysts project that the district could receive about $50 million in new tax revenue over a 15-year period.
“Adding Meta to our commercial tax base helps our taxpayers tremendously,” Ott said. “Temple ISD already boasts the lowest tax rate among peer districts, but now with this announcement, we can continue minimizing tax impact while preparing for growth.
“Meta will effectively reduce the tax impact carried by the residential community for any future (TISD) bond because a majority of the bond will be paid for by our commercial tax base,” Ott said.
Temple City Council member Susan Long said the project would help transform the city and lead to other economic opportunities.
“For Temple, I think it is somewhat akin to the railroad coming initially, making Temple,” Long said.
Rod Henry, president and CEO of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, agreed.
“We are the destination community of Central Texas — and this points to that,” Henry said.
Meta’s arrival in the city was the coordinated work of Temple municipal and economic development officials over several years, Henry said.
“It just doesn’t happen overnight, to land a major megacorporation like this,” he said. “And the community just didn’t get prepared overnight. This is a multi-year process that culminated in that announcement.”
Temple impact
Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of the Temple Economic Development Corp., said the data center is expected to receive 75% tax abatements from the city and Bell County for a 10-year period. The center could also receive a 50% tax abatement from Temple College for 10 years. Government bodies are required to approve each agreement.
Meta will pay considerable taxes, even with the abatements, Cannady said.
A proposed tax abatement agreement states that Meta must invest at least $800 million for phase 1, which is required to commence construction no later than two years from the effective agreement date. Additionally, Meta must create and maintain at least 40 new full-time jobs. Meta may develop the project in phases over a period of years. If that occurs, Meta would be eligible for separate abatements each subsequent phase.
City Manager Brynn Myers said Meta could receive other abatements if the company builds out additional phases.
Meta said it will provide community grants for local schools, nonprofits and community projects that benefit areas where people live and work.
Supporting communities
Darcy Nothnagle, director of community and economic development at Meta, said the company’s focus is on three different areas: using technology for community benefit, provide opportunities to bring people together — online and off, and supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math education.
Veshell Greene, vice president of the United Way of Central Texas, said having a company like this in the city not only brings in possible grants but also employees who might like to donate to charitable causes as well
“When you are provided the opportunity to partner with someone with such a huge platform, it just benefits everyone,” Greene said.
Councilman Wendell Williams said the data center will help diversify the city economy.
“It is a different industry set for us. We have had some technology but this brings us closer to expanding our industry base and giving people opportunities in different sectors of the economy,” Williams said.