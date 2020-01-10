Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Adrian Cannady, president and chief executive officer of the Temple Economic Development Corp. to the state Economic Incentive Oversight Board.
Cannady will serve at the pleasure of the governor on the board that examines the effectiveness and efficiency of programs and funds administered by the governor’s office, comptroller, or Texas Department of Agriculture that award state monetary or tax incentives to business entities and other persons.
“I am honored to work with Gov. Abbott with respect to economic development opportunities in the state of Texas,” Cannady said. “I look forward working closely with the state to continue working on our trajectory of tremendous success that we have enjoyed for over a decade now in the state of Texas. What I will bring to the board is a perspective of that at the community level.”
Cannady is a member and director of the Texas Economic Development Council and a member of the International Economic Development Council.
Additionally, he is a member and former chairman of Team Texas. He attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and received an honorable discharge from the Army. Cannady received a bachelor of science in mathematical sciences and a master of science in economic development and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston – Victoria.
Cannady is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.