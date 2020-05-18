A 30-year veteran educator is set to be the Belton Independent School District’s next deputy superintendent.
The school board unanimously agreed Monday evening to hire Malinda Golden, the assistant superintendent of teaching and learning in Georgetown ISD, as deputy superintendent. She replaces the retiring Deputy Superintendent Robert Muller, who has been in the position since 2017.
“I am excited about the future for the students of Belton ISD. It is clear that this is a community that values their schools and supports public education,” Golden said. “I look forward to working together with students, staff, parents and community members to challenge, inspire and empower all learners to grow academically and develop the future-ready skills needed to enter an ever-changing world with confidence and hope.”
Golden will start in July. Muller retires at the end of June.
Golden, 53, started her career in Round Rock ISD and later worked in Leander and Georgetown ISDs. She has worked as a teacher, principal, leadership development director, assistant superintendent and deputy superintendent.
“We went through a great process and had an outstanding pool of candidates interested in taking on this role,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said. “Ultimately, Malinda’s vast experience and proven track record of excellence and innovation made her the right choice to join the strong team we have here in Belton ISD.”
Golden, who is originally from Channelview, has a biomedical science bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University; an education master’s from Texas State University; and an educational administration doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin.
School board President Suzanne McDonald thanked Muller, a former Killeen ISD superintendent, for his service.
“On behalf of the board of trustees, I want to thank Robert for his invaluable service to our district,” she said. “His willingness to adjust his plans last fall to stay on through the important leadership transition our district experienced this year, speaks to his commitment and integrity.”