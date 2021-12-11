Employees of Temple-based Perry Office Plus in Temple donated $1,200 each to three local nonprofit organizations as part of their annual giving fund.
Recipients of the funds were Feed My Sheep Temple, Foster Love Bell County and Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas.
The employee fund is a program in which employees can choose to donate via payroll deduction. Participants nominate and vote on the nonprofits that will receive the collected funds. For 2021, the staff collectively raised $3,600 to distribute in the community, according to a news release.
Feed My Sheep, a Christ-centered, volunteer-driven agency that feeds the homeless and offers support services, said the money will aid the nonprofit — enabling about 620 meals to be provided, roughly three days of meals.
“These funds will go 100% to the people in the line. It will go to the feeding center; to The Well, which is the women’s center; to the Locker Room, which is for men; and to the Resource Center,” Jeff Stegall, Feed My Sheep director, said in a news release.
Foster Love Bell County, which raises awareness and mobilizes the community to care for those in the child welfare system, said the funds will help the Belton agency continue to meet the vital needs of families and children.
“Without community partners like Perry Office Plus, we could not help as many children in our community, so thank you,” director Katie McKrae said.
The Children’s Advocacy Center, based in Belton, provides comprehensive services for abused and neglected children in Bell, Coryell and Milam counties. Director Debra Longley said the funds will aid in its mission to provide services for children and families.
“This is a huge, huge contribution to our organization, so thank you,” Longley said. “I am excited to be a part of the vision (to eradicate child abuse), and y’all are now a part of that vision thanks to this donation.”