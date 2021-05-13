Marlow Water Supply Corp. issued a boil water notice after a water line break Wednesday.
Customers affected by the notice live east of County Road 244 along FM 2095.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and for making ice should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil for two minutes before consumption. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Marlow WSC officials will issue a rescind notice.
Customers with questions regarding this matter may contact Robert Jekel at 697-4016.
To reach the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, call 512-239-4691.