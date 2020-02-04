GATESVILLE — A water main break in Gatesville has prompted the Gatesville Regional Water System to tell its customers to boil their water.
A notice on the city’s website said the boil water notice affects customers in the western part of the city, including the Creek Cliff addition, the Meadows Care Facility, West Highway 84 to County Road 133, including FM 116 from West Highway 84 to 1,500 feet north of Airport Road.
“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use,” the notice said.
The supplier will issue a rescind notice when the water is safe to consume.