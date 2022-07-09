Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $1.03 billion in sales tax allocations in July, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Most of Central Texas continued to exhibit solid economic growth. Bell, Coryell and Milam counties, as well as most of the municipalities in those counties, reported increases in July compared to the same month last year. Several tallied double-digit percentage point increases.
Temple saw an increase in its allocation compared to last year. It is expected to receive about $2.7 million, a 15.82% increase from last year.
Belton also experienced an increase in its allocation. It will get $738,454, a 26.95% rise.
The total July allocations for Texas represent a 15.3% increase from the allocations distributed during July 2021. These allocations are based on sales made in May by businesses that report tax monthly.
Bell County
The county will receive $2.67 million in sales tax allocations in July, an increase of 16.85% from last year, according to the release.
Killeen is expected to receive about $2.69 million in sales tax revenue, a 5.06% increase, the release said.
Harker Heights will receive $863,619 million, a 9.25% increase.
Nolanville is receiving $191,880, a 35.37% increase.
Troy will get $69,278, a 25.95% increase.
Salado is set to receive $66,018 this month, a 21.88% increase.
Morgan’s Point Resort will receive $24,199, a slight 0.8% decline.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $294,745, 12.96% more than July last year.
Copperas Cove saw a 10.09% increase in allocations; it is set to receive $561,267.
Gatesville experienced an 8.26% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $219,336.
Milam County
Milam County will receive $161,998, an increase of 61.46% from July 2021.
Rockdale will receive $87,637, a 10.37% increase.
Cameron is expected to receive $77,522, a 3.47% decrease.
Thorndale will get $21,024, a 7.21% increase.
Milano is set to receive $12,506, a 4.7% decrease.