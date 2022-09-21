As work continues on the new Meta site in Temple’s industrial district, construction of a needed waterline will soon be underway.
featured
Temple approves $1.3 million contract to build new industrial park waterline
Tags
TDT Shane Monaco
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Belton’s Oliveira rises above tragedy
- New stores, eateries under construction in West Temple; Walgreens, Dunkin’ nearly complete
- Two in one: Sauls combines smarts, strength as Temple’s center on O-line
- Affidavit: Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman
- Trial for soup-throwing suspect delayed until December
- Confidence and communication; Senior Onchweri livens up Broncos defense, special teams
- Farewell fiesta: Temple's Mexiko Café to hold Friday block party as restaurant closes
- Amtrak suspends passenger train service through Texas, including Temple stop
- Travis Dean Green, age 37, of Lott, died August 10, 2022
- 15 new duplexes approved for Western Hills