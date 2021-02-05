For more than 30 years, Jody’s Family Restaurant and The Old Jody’s operated close by in Temple like the brothers who own them.
The era of the two family-owned businesses will now come to a close after Jody’s Family Restaurant announced its permanent closure on Facebook Wednesday. Doug Franks, the owner of the restaurant, had taken over from his father Jody, who operated the second restaurant after opening it in 1984.
The two restaurants, both located along in the 1200 and 1300 blocks of First Street in Temple, have only been separated by Avenue M for decades.
Doug thanked his customers over social media and encouraged them to visit the other Jody’s location operated by his brother Joey Franks.
“We will not be reopening, and we truly will miss so many of you,” Doug said in a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page. “This has been a difficult decision to make. My brother across the street at The Old Jody’s will continue to carry on the family tradition.”
Joey said this was a retirement by his brother, and he was committed to carrying on the family tradition.
Doug, Joey said, had recently come down with the coronavirus, something that he hoped didn’t affect his brother’s decision to close the restaurant.
“I just really hate to see him close it down,” Joey said. “If that is his wish, or whatever, this is good, I just hope the illness didn’t influence him. I hope there is no regret there or anything, it is just one of those deals that you have to take it as it is.”
The original Jody’s location, where The Old Jody’s is now, was founded by the brother’s parents Jody and Mary Franks in 1958. It is located at 1219 S. First St.
Joey said his father’s intention of building a second restaurant just across the street was to have a bigger place and retire the first building. This was how he came to run the original location while his father, and later Doug, ran the newer restaurant.
The business never switched locations, as both businesses gained their own unique clientele.
Joey said that while there is not a need for both a old and “new” Jody’s now, he did not have plans to change the name of the restaurant back to simply Jody’s.