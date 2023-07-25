Niagara Bottling is set to expand its footprint in Temple after the Temple Economic Development Corp. announced $48 million in facility additions on Tuesday.
The project, which will include the construction of a new warehouse, will create at least 14 jobs.
“We are excited about what this expansion means for both Temple and Niagara, a strong member of our community’s growing food and beverage industry thanks to its growing operations over the past few years,” Adrian Cannady, the president and CEO of the Temple EDC, said. “Temple is a prime location for food and beverage companies, with national brands and homegrown businesses alike.”
Although Niagara Bottling has been family owned and operated since 1963, the Diamond Bar, California-based beverage company first established its position in Temple in 2019 when it opened a $90 million bottling facility at 5419 Wendland Road in the Temple Industrial Park.
“The benefits of having a company like Niagara locate in Temple will have a significant and lasting impact on our local community and economy,” Temple Mayor Tim Davis said at the time. “I am proud of our City Council and staff for supporting such a meaningful project.”
It expanded from its initial 450,000-square-foot a year later and now Brian Hess, the executive vice president of Niagara Bottling, is excited for their latest efforts that will establish a new logistics center in Temple.
“This facility will allow Niagara to manage the distribution of new beverage products and serve important customers throughout the region,” he said. “We appreciate the support provided to us by the city of Temple and the Temple EDC. The highly competitive and attractive location, transportation infrastructure and workforce, have helped fuel an important partnership between Niagara and the community. We look forward to continuing to grow and succeed together.”
The Temple ETC previously cited several motives, including low business costs, that make Temple an attractive location for businesses like Niagara Bottling.
“When it comes to growing a business, there’s no better place to be than Texas,” the Temple EDC said in a statement in 2020. “The cost of doing business in Temple, specifically, is 15% below the national average, and companies that contribute to the Temple, Texas economy through job creation and other investments have an even larger competitive edge when it comes to the cost of doing business in Temple.”
Although certain increases of water usage in Bell County, especially in drought conditions, are worrisome, Dirk Aaron, the general manager of the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, told the Telegram that the city of Temple has “done a great job managing water resources.”
Aaron, who agrees that the expansion will fill an “economic need,” does not expect any anticipated increase in water usage at Niagara Bottling — a figure that representatives from the beverage company and the city of Temple did not provide by press time — to impact drinking water supplies for Temple residents.