The city of Belton discussed how to apply about $5.6 million in coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds on Tuesday — financing that was made available through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Under this legislation, about $350 billion in total is expected to be delivered to state, local and tribal governments across the nation.
“The program ensures that governments have the resources needed to fight the pandemic and support families and businesses struggling with its public health and economic impacts, maintain vital public services, even amid declines in revenue, and build a strong, resilient and equitable recovery by making investments that support long-term growth and opportunity,” Finance Director Mike Rodgers said in a city of Belton staff report. “Recipients may use SLFRF funds to replace lost public sector revenue, support the COVID-19 public health and economic response, provide premium pay for eligible workers, (and) invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.”
During a Belton City Council meeting Tuesday, Rodgers provided examples for how this funding could be divided across eight areas: $1.2 million for the implementation of the 2022 compensation study, $800,000 for utility bill assistance, $100,000 for assistance to local food distribution programs, $250,000 for small business grants, $300,000 for hotelier grants, $1.5 million for the Standpipe park and $500,000 for modernized metering equipment.
Although the finance director said there is less flexibility with the implementation of the 2022 compensation study — as $1.2 million already has been spent toward that analysis — he noted how the dollar amount in each category can be amended in the coming days.
“You can build upon this if you want, or let us know if you don’t want to do any of these,” Rodgers told Council members. “We’re trying to get a feel of what you would want to do with this (funding).”
Councilman Daniel Bucher stressed that he would like to see more money allocated toward small business grants.
“When you see what neighboring cities have done for downtown revitalization and the amount of grants that they give out … I’d like to see that number maybe a little higher,” Bucher said. “So I would be for more small business grants.”
Councilman John Holmes also would like to place more of an emphasis on funds that benefit Belton businesses.
“I mentioned during the pandemic that when we get through this, I sure want to do something for the citizens,” he said. “Maybe spend $25,000 to get somebody to come play downtown. That would help our retailers down there on the weekend. We are the seed and the catalyst for that. I think that’s critical and would be so appreciated for the community and the retailers. It wouldn’t be a tremendous amount of money and I think it could go a long way.”
Although the city of Belton already has received its first payment of $2.8 million on Aug. 23, 2021, its second payment of the same amount will not be awarded until this coming Aug. 23.
“The key to this money is that it must be all be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and must be spent completely by Dec. 31, 2026,” Rodgers said. “So what that means is that you can apply that to projects at any time prior to Dec. 31, 2024, as long as you spend all that money within two years.”
Rodgers and his staff will take the recommendations from the Belton City Council into account, and could present a resolution at the next meeting to formalize allocations, according to the city.