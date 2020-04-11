Brookshire Brothers is thanking its shoppers for helping to contain the spread of COVID-19, said Sally Alvis, senior director of marketing and public relations. Customers have shown their care for the store’s employee-owners and each other by practicing social distancing and healthy habits, she said in a news release.
“This way the community grocer can continue to provide food and essential goods in the safest manner possible,” she said.
She listed ways the stores are working to remain safe, stocked and open:
- Customers should send someone else if they have an active case of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone who has, are awaiting test results, or have symptoms of fever, dry cough or shortness of breath.
- Only one family member should be in the store at one time.
- Maintain social distancing, adhering to signs, floor decals and announcements.
- Leave reusable shopping bags at home.
- Customers may advise the cashier if they want to bag their own groceries.
- Shoppers should only buy what they need, leave products on the shelves for others, and consider shopping for a friend or neighbor.
- Plexiglas has been installed at each checkout lane, pharmacy counter, deli counter and courtesy booth.
- The stores are continuously sanitizing high-touch areas and reinforcing hand washing, disinfecting and cough-covering practices.
- Supervisors are monitoring the well-being of the employee-owners.
Everyone should stay updated on COVID-19 through such websites as www.cdc.gov, www.dshs.texas.gov and www.idh.la.gov.
John Alston, Brookshire Brothers president and chief executive officer, said Texas and Louisiana shoppers regularly describe the store’s employee-owners as heroic.
“They are our heroes, working tirelessly to ensure our customers have access to essential products and services,” he said.
To recognize that, he said, the company implemented bonuses in mid-March for all hourly workers.
“We believe it is our shared responsibility to help flatten the curve,” he said. “We appreciate the support of the community as we walk through this together.”
Based in Lufkin, Brookshire Brothers is employee-owned and has locations in Salado and Lorena. It has more than 116 stores, from the Texas hill country to Lake Charles, La. In addition to traditional grocery and pharmacy, other formats include fuel and tobacco operations.