Baylor Scott & White Health launched its first Central Texas maternal transport team on Monday.
The maternal transport team will transport patients to and from facilities inside and outside of the Baylor Scott & White Health system, according to a news release.
System maternal nurses staff the team, which also includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will facilitate transfers of high-risk obstetrics patients via air and ground transfers regional hospitals, the release said.
Mothers and babies who require a high level of care can be transferred to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, the first hospital in Central Texas to earn Level IV designations both maternity care and neonatal intensive care.
“As our maternal patients have increased complex medical conditions, they need a higher level of care,” Dr. Jessica Clay Ehrig, medical director of the maternal transport team and co-medical director of the labor & delivery department, said.
Serving an area of Central Texas bordered by San Antonio, Brenham and the Hill County, the maternal transport team will facilitate patient transfers via dedicated ground and flight transports. Coverage will be offered 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday, at launch, and will eventually expand to provide service seven days a week.
“This adds to our service to the community and enables us to get mothers and babies here to Baylor Scott & White if they need to be here.” said Glenn R. LeBlanc, regional director of operations for emergency medical services for Baylor Scott & White Health.