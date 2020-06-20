There’s hope for the future as Temple businesses weather the coronavirus crisis.
Business owners in Temple are now breathing a collective sigh of relief after the state allowed the opening of more businesses after shelter-in-place mandates were in place, Temple Chamber of Commerce President Rod Henry said.
Local organizations and companies are now looking at how to draw back customers in a world still dealing with the coronavirus, he said.
Many local business owners are hopeful that their businesses will now be fine, Henry said, but they are worried about getting customers to return.
“The consumer confidence level of going into the stores is what we have to find a way to elevate,” Henry said. “We have talked about it, and looked at other chambers and what they are doing, and honestly unless you have a lot of money to put into a major campaign there is not a lot of great ideas.”
The chamber has partnered with the city of Temple as well as the United Way of Central Texas to study what local businesses are experiencing and what their current situation is.
While the organization has not released a full report, Henry said, about 78 percent of the just under 100 businesses who responded to the survey felt positive about the future. Henry said this was a surprise for him after he had heard other reports of many in the country being less hopeful.
Henry said some of the main concerns from local businesses have been related to staying compliant with health and safety guidelines while trying to bring back customers.
Some Temple businesses have seen a slower recovery due to many residents becoming accustomed to using online delivery sites, drifting away from visiting local stores.
“You don’t hesitate to go to these local businesses to get sponsorships for your soccer team, your little league team or for your church bazaar, whatever it may be,” Henry said. “But when you say ‘I am going to order on Amazon so that way I don’t have to go shopping,’ that (support) is going to end because you are not supporting those local businesses.”
Recovering businesses, closures
Henry said he knows that there were many businesses in the area that were in danger of closure before the economy reopening and they are only now able to make a comeback.
Downtown Temple’s Darling Decor and More had been struggling to keep its doors open, with owner Leah McHorse trying everything she could to sell products. McHorse has now been able to reopen, allowing her to keep both of her Temple stores, including a nearby thrift store, open.
Local businesses were not the only ones hit as national companies were forced to close many stores during the pandemic.
While local branches of J.C. Penney and Tuesday Morning in Temple were able to survive their respective parent companies shutting down stores, others were not as lucky.
The Temple branch of Gold’s Gym closed in April. All Pier 1 stores, including Temple, are having liquidation sales as the company is in bankruptcy.
Launched during a pandemic
While some businesses in Temple have struggled to stay open, others have moved forward with plans to open their doors and overcome the challenges that come with a pandemic.
New restaurants and other businesses have opened in Temple in recent weeks. Among them:
• Christian Brothers Automotive in Temple, 58 S. Kegley Road, opened May 26 with a father and son team expanding their chain of repair shops from Waco and Tyler. Co-owner Ben Woody, who owns the business with father Sterling Woody, said he is ready to become a part of the community while remaining safe.
• Fajita Kings restaurant, 2006 S. 31st St., opened in March while still offering discounts to first responders, veterans and active duty military.
• For downtown Temple micro-brewery Fire Base Brewing Company, since opening in quarantine at the start May, it has slowly been allowed to increase their capacity.
• Houston businessman Anand Agarwala is opening his fifth franchise location of Marco’s Pizza chain near the intersection of West Adams Avenue and Kegley Road.
• Dallas-based 7-Eleven is expanding its local stores with two new sites under construction off Interstate 35. One, at 57th Street and General Bruce Drive, is at the site of the former Little Joe Hernandez museum. The other is at South Loop 363 and General Bruce Drive adjacent to a shopping center.
Moving forward
Despite the limitations on capacity that the Fire Base brewery is still under, as well as customers being cautions of venturing out, co-owner JD McBride said the business has been able to remain steady.
The veteran-owned brewery started off only being able to sell beer to-go — something McBride said he is now thankful for.
“People have said this has got to be the worst time to open and yes, it can be, but it also allowed us to phase up our operations,” McBride said. “We had to-go sales at 25 percent capacity and worked those issues, and we are up to 50 percent capacity now.”
As business has increased, McBride said, the brewery has added two veterans to the staff.
“We realized it is smart of us to bring in help,” he said.