BELTON — Officials involved with mental health patients in the judicial system gathered Thursday at the Central Texas Council Governments building to begin planning for a proposed county diversion center.
“This is a historic opportunity for all of us,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “I don’t think there have been many times in the past that we have been given the opportunity to address an issue that we will be talking about for the next day and a half.”
The event hosted by Bell County, in conjunction with Baylor Scott & White, AdventHealth and Central Counties Services, gathered about 50 judges, justices of the peace, county commissioners, attorneys, hospital officials, law enforcement officials, probation officers, architects, and other members of the community about their input for the new diversion center.
The center, according to Blackburn, will serve as a secondary place for those in contact with law enforcement to be treated instead of going to jail or an emergency room.
“The largest mental health care facility in the county isn’t a hospital …. It’s the Bell County Jail,” Blackburn said. “I can tell you folks, it’s not the best equipped mental care facility for treatment.”
Temple Police Department Chief Shawn Reynolds was one of those present during the event.
“I’m hopeful that we can figure out a better system to take care of those folks that have severe and persistent mental health issues and substance abuse disorders,” he said. “We know that putting those folks (in jail) is not an effective way to get them help and treatment.”
Blackburn said about $70 million of Bell County’s $180 million annual budget is used for the criminal justice system.
“That is an embedded cost that continues to rise,” he said. “One of the initial objectives … is to find a better way to help those individuals with mental health issues in the criminal justice systems. The most inefficient and least cost-effective way is for these folks to be in jail.”
The diversion center will be part of a planned $129 million expansion for the Bell County Jail. Blackburn said a plan for the center had to be in place by the end of April.
“We’re currently in the process of getting a final cost figure and a final design for the expansion of the jail,” he said. “From the funding standpoint, the dollars available for the diversion center are also related to the dollars available for the jail expansion. We need to make sure we have funding for the diversion center. Not just to build it but to maintain it. That’s why this meeting is very important.”
Blackburn said that he hoped there was more than a plan in place by the end of the event.
“My hope is that we don’t just talk about a plan, but that we actually develop a plan and the ability to resource that plan,” he said.