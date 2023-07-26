BELTON — A new retail store where customers can purchase a majority of its products for $5 or less has opened in Belton, and the parking lot is already filling out.
featured
New retail store opens in Belton
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Temple man charged with felony after fight at Walmart store; incident caught on video
- Temple woman killed while walking on US 190
- New retail store opens in Belton
- Police: Temple fatal crash on SH 317 caused by road rage
- UPDATE: Axe-wielding suspect shot at, arrested after attempted burglary
- Texas A&M department head: Race was a factor in black professor’s failed hiring
- Killeen man tased and charged after attempting to take officer’s gun during scuffle
- Niagra Bottling plans $48 million Temple plant expansion
- Jim C. Holliman, age 68, of Temple died Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Avots-Avotins, Luck to be honored by TEF on Oct. 4